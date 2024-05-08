Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.320-6.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 743,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,316. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

