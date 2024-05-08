AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 72,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 334,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $703.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 119.42% and a negative net margin of 953.66%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,541.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,773. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

