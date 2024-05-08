Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 50%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 283,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 58,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.
