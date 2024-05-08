Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 50%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 283,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 58,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.