Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.05

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 874795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

