Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Up 0.9%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13. 213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

