ASD Price Hits $0.0518 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $34.21 million and $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,532.31 or 1.00173198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05069432 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,379,657.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

