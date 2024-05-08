Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Assure Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

