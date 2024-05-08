Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.74

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 170946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.