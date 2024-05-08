Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 1.4%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €29.80 ($32.04) and last traded at €29.50 ($31.72). Approximately 150,939 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.08 ($31.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

