Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

