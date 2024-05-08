Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 121,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 370,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $709.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,585,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $16,072,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.