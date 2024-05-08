BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.29 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.29 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,479.13 or 0.99991503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999334 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

