Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 176 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TROW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,603. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

