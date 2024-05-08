Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1,303.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $603.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.86 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

