CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001486 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,647.56 or 1.00010246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05248876 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,583,816.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

