Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

