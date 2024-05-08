Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 13,974,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,064,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

