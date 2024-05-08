Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 1558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.71.

Clarke Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.69 million, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.10 million during the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

