Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.98

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 106231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.