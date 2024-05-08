Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $50.70 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.03 on Tuesday, reaching $713.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,506. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.05 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $751.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

