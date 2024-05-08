Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.32. The stock had a trading volume of 640,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.23.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

