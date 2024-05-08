Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

