Dravo Bay LLC Sells 383 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dravo Bay LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 692,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,171. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

