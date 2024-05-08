EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 80 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.