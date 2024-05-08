EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

