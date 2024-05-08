EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $59,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE remained flat at $86.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,249,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,607. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

