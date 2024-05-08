Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.90 million and $1.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,641.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00738362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00133941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00216045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00102134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,107,712 coins and its circulating supply is 75,108,630 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

