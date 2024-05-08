Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,998 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 18,465,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,822,346. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

