Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $22.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,325.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,330. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.86 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

