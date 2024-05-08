Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SAP traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $190.28. 907,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

