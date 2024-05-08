Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 42,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 220.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 628,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.98. 21,087,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,735,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.