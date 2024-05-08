Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.61. 1,352,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,204. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

