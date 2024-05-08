Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.09 on Tuesday, reaching $777.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $761.22 and a 200-day moving average of $674.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $739.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

