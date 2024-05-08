Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 439 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.96. 3,395,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.