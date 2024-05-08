Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.21. 5,659,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

