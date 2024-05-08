Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
Fancamp Exploration Company Profile
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fancamp Exploration
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.