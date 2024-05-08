Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.