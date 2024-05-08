FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FATBP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

