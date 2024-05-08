Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,271,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,854 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.