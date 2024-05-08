FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 3.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 1,294,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,700,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get FIGS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.74 million, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $122,632 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $4,306,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FIGS by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FIGS by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.