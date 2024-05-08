Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.20. 47,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 27,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJH. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,225 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 212,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 402.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,918,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

