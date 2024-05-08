Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.01. 689,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

