GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.50

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

