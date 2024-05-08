good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 66100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

good natured Products Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

