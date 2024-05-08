Hooked Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.12 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $133.12 million and $5.10 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 150,120,920.41260564 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.85436078 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,956,420.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

