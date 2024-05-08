Hyman Charles D Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

