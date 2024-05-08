Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00.

Post Stock Up 0.3 %

POST traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 490,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

