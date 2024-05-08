JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Increased by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPQ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 1,838,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,498. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

