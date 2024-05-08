KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $717.15. The stock had a trading volume of 672,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,415. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $374.49 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

