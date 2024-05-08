Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.89

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 166721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.24% of Kyverna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
