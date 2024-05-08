Lande Rashida La Sells 10,140 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KHC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. 7,764,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

